Logic Fully Reveals His Wife + Baby Boy In New DadBod Music Video: “I Got A Son Now, F**k The Rap Game!”

SOHH Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Logic Fully Reveals His Wife + Baby Boy In New DadBod Music Video: “I Got A Son Now, F**k The Rap Game!”East Coast rapper Logic has fully embraced his daddy and husband duties. The hip-hop star has come through with his new “DadBod” music video premiere and uses the visual to give fans a glimpse into his personal life. Logic’s DadBod Music Video Is Family Goals In the must-see visual, Logic takes the time to show […]

The post Logic Fully Reveals His Wife + Baby Boy In New DadBod Music Video: "I Got A Son Now, F**k The Rap Game!" appeared first on .
