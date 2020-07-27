J. Cole’s PUMA RS-Dreamer Sneaker Drops This Friday Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Dreamville boss J. Cole‘s signature sneakers are just days away from hitting the market. The hip-hop heavyweight’s PUMA RS-Dreamer kicks have been unveiled and confirmed for a Friday drop. J Cole’s PUMA RS-Dreamer Kicks On Monday, Dreamville went to its social media pages to deliver an epic must-see. The label’s Twitter page revealed the sneaker’s […]



