Kathie Lee Gifford Remembers The Last Time She Saw Regis Philbin Before His Death

Just Jared Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Kathie Lee Gifford is recalling the final moments she spent with long time friend and co-worker Regis Philbin before his passing over the weekend. Speaking on The Today Show, the 66-year-old newscaster remembered how Regis and his wife, Joy, came to visit her at her Connecticut home. “They came over about two weeks ago,” she [...]
