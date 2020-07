mjp67 RT @LouGarza86: Asked if he planned to pay his respects to late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, who will lie in state at the U.S. Capito… 3 seconds ago Martin Andrade RT @politvidchannel: Trump Says He Will Not Visit US Capitol to Pay Respects to John Lewis 33 seconds ago MariaTS RT @ThisWooly: Combover Caligula was asked if he planned to pay his respects to late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, who lies in state i… 38 seconds ago This government sucks big hairy Wooly Mammoth dick Combover Caligula was asked if he planned to pay his respects to late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, who lies i… https://t.co/g36FWkPaL8 3 minutes ago FedUpWithDems✝️🇺🇲🇬🇷 RT @1010WINS: NEW: Will President Trump pay his respects to civil rights icon, Rep. John Lewis, at US Capitol today or tomorrow? 'I won't b… 3 minutes ago