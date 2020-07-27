Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Rep Releases Statement on Baby Willa's Birth
Monday, 27 July 2020 () Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed their baby daughter Willa on Wednesday (July 22) and now their rep has confirmed the news in a statement. “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” Joe and Sophie‘s rep said in a statement to People. A source is also speaking out [...]
Eunice is a very dedicated mother cow. She has chosen a spot in the sun to give birth on this beautiful farm in Ontario, Canada. She knows that her calf is on the way and she settles down in the meadow..
Sophie Turner has given birth to a baby girl with her husband Joe Jonas! They chose the name Willa for their newborn baby girl. Congrats!!! The 24-year-old Game... Just Jared Also reported by •Seattle Times