Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Rep Releases Statement on Baby Willa's Birth

Just Jared Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed their baby daughter Willa on Wednesday (July 22) and now their rep has confirmed the news in a statement. “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” Joe and Sophie‘s rep said in a statement to People. A source is also speaking out [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Calf being born shows the miracle of birth on the farm [Video]

Calf being born shows the miracle of birth on the farm

Eunice is a very dedicated mother cow. She has chosen a spot in the sun to give birth on this beautiful farm in Ontario, Canada. She knows that her calf is on the way and she settles down in the meadow..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 02:15Published
Baby Done movie [Video]

Baby Done movie

Baby Done movie trailer - A new film from the producers of HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE & THE BREAKER UPPERERS starring Rose Matafeo & Matthew Lewis. When Zoe and Tim find out they are having a baby,..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:11Published
Woman who fell in love with female best friend reveals how they got pregnant at the same time [Video]

Woman who fell in love with female best friend reveals how they got pregnant at the same time

A career woman who married her female best friend - before they fell pregnant "in tandem" using a £72 home insemination kit and a sperm donor found online - describes their babies as "almost twins,"..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Welcome Baby Girl Named Willa

 We're told the baby's name is Willa. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's 2020 just got exponentially better -- they've welcomed their first baby, and it's a girl ......
TMZ.com

Sophie Turner Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl Willa with Joe Jonas!

 Sophie Turner has given birth to a baby girl with her husband Joe Jonas! They chose the name Willa for their newborn baby girl. Congrats!!! The 24-year-old Game...
Just Jared Also reported by •Seattle Times

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Baby's Name Is Perfect For the Daughter of Sansa Stark!

 It was just revealed that Sophie Turner gave birth last week and we are finding out more about the baby! The 24-year-old Game of Thrones star and her hubby Joe...
Just Jared Jr


Tweets about this

KenyaBrito11

Kenya Brito RT @justjaredjr: Joe Jonas' rep confirms the birth of his baby with Sophie Turner! https://t.co/Mx295NokoB 3 seconds ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. Joe Jonas' rep confirms the birth of his baby with Sophie Turner! https://t.co/Mx295NokoB 2 minutes ago

AngelGrrllX

Angel G. 🦄 RT @JustJared: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's rep has released a statement after the birth of their daughter Willa! https://t.co/1jMAC4gBqI 21 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's rep has released a statement after the birth of their daughter Willa! https://t.co/1jMAC4gBqI 1 hour ago