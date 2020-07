Amira Haider Wintley Phipps performs a powerful, emotional rendition of "Amazing Grace" at the ceremony in the U.S. Capitol Rotu… https://t.co/n88BS9fWwy 11 minutes ago Amira Haider Wintley Phipps performs a powerful, emotional rendition of "Amazing Grace" at the ceremony in the U.S. Capitol Rotu… https://t.co/0v6axOQ5r5 12 minutes ago Kathleen Cooke RT @charisma_news: WATCH: The Rev. Wintley Phipps Performs Moving Rendition of "Amazing Grace' at Capitol Ceremony Honoring John Lewis: htt… 21 minutes ago Melvin Shockley WATCH: Rev. Wintley Phipps Performs Moving Renditions of 'Amazing Grace' and 'It Is Well With My Soul' at John Lewi… https://t.co/sXk9nh40ph 22 minutes ago Charisma News WATCH: The Rev. Wintley Phipps Performs Moving Rendition of "Amazing Grace' at Capitol Ceremony Honoring John Lewis… https://t.co/UfTWPRVPE7 27 minutes ago George Edgar Worley RT @Mediaite: WATCH: Rev. Wintley Phipps Performs Moving Renditions of ‘Amazing Grace’ and ‘It Is Well With My Soul’ at John Lewis Memorial… 29 minutes ago Laurine Price Rep. John Lewis said he had been fighting all of his life. "It is well with my soul", indeed, wonderful sir. We… https://t.co/JzgdXMFBxH 48 minutes ago Mediaite WATCH: Rev. Wintley Phipps Performs Moving Renditions of ‘Amazing Grace’ and ‘It Is Well With My Soul’ at John Lewi… https://t.co/BmhVp29cpH 1 hour ago