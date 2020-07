Katherine Langford 'Would Love to' Return To Marvel Cinematic Universe! Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Katherine Langford is ready to jump back into the MCU! If you didn’t know, the 24-year-old actress was set to appear as Tony Stark’s daughter Morgan Stark in Avengers: Endgame, but her role was cut from the theatrical release. However, Katherine‘s Endgame scene can be viewed as part of the “Extras” for the movie on [...] 👓 View full article