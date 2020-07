LovaticsSupportGroup RT @PopCrave: Just days after announcing her pregnancy, Vanessa Morgan's husband Michael Kopech has filed for divorce, Chicago Tribune repo… 9 seconds ago Graciela RT @justjaredjr: It was just reported that Vanessa Morgan's husband has filed for divorce, just a few days after she revealed she was pregn… 32 seconds ago #OpenYourPurse Well***RT @PopCrave: Just days after announcing her pregnancy, Vanessa Morgan's husband Michael Kopech has filed… https://t.co/o2LVcC71qt 52 seconds ago Dramawatching Clock Okay, Vanessa Morgan's husband didn't file for divorce AFTER her pregnancy announcement given that he filed on June… https://t.co/4BxyCdUftt 4 minutes ago In Touch Weekly Vanessa Morgan's husband, Michael Kopech, reportedly filed for divorce just days after she announced her pregnancy… https://t.co/YkRkdqLXaA 7 minutes ago Distinct Today Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan husband Michael Kopech files for divorce amid new pregnancy https://t.co/FA9toZCZNu 7 minutes ago