Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Blackpink's Debut Studio Album Has Finally Been Announced!

Just Jared Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Blackpink fans are going to be so excited to find out that the South Korean superstar quartet just announced their debut studio album! The debut album will be released on October 2 via YG Entertainment and Interscope Records. The K-Pop group’s first full-length studio effort will feature the hit song “How You Like That” and [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Happy Birthday, Jennifer Lopez! [Video]

Happy Birthday, Jennifer Lopez!

Happy Birthday, Jennifer Lopez! Jennifer Lynn Lopez was born on July 24, 1969, and turns 51. She was born in The Bronx, New York City. Lopez landed her first leading role in the 1997 movie, "Selena."..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published
Taylor Swift Dropping New Surprise Studio Album [Video]

Taylor Swift Dropping New Surprise Studio Album

On midnight Thursday Taylor Swift is releasing an eighth studio album titled "folklore". Swift announced the album via Twitter. "Tonight at midnight I'll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:34Published
Which Country Singers Have The Longest Career? [Video]

Which Country Singers Have The Longest Career?

Some of Country Music's biggest stars have been making music for decades. Business Insider compiled a list of Country Music artists who still dominate the industry decades after their debut. Loretta..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Blackpink to Release Debut Album This Fall

 Blackpink announced on Monday (July 27) that their highly anticipated debut studio album will be arriving on October 2 via YG Entertainment/Interscope Records.
Billboard.com


Tweets about this