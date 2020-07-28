|
Blackpink's Debut Studio Album Has Finally Been Announced!
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Blackpink fans are going to be so excited to find out that the South Korean superstar quartet just announced their debut studio album! The debut album will be released on October 2 via YG Entertainment and Interscope Records. The K-Pop group’s first full-length studio effort will feature the hit song “How You Like That” and [...]
