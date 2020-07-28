Global  
 

Kartik Aaryan presents spoof poster of 'Luka Chhupi Aur Woh' on Kriti Sanon's birthday

Mid-Day Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday extended birthday greetings to his 'Luka Chuppi' co-actor Kriti Sanon in his signature quirky style as he created a spoof poster of the sequel of his hit film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh.' Aaryan took to Instagram to share the poster which was a collage of a still from 'Luka Chhuppi' featuring him with Kriti...
