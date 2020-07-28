Kartik Aaryan presents spoof poster of 'Luka Chhupi Aur Woh' on Kriti Sanon's birthday

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources '73 years 73 properties': JDU's scathing wish to Lalu Yadav's on his birthday



Former Bihar CM and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav turned 73 on June 11. JD(U) attacked the jailed RJD chief on his birthday by putting up scathing posters. JD(U) alleged Lalu Yadav of corruption and.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:00 Published on June 11, 2020

Related news from verified sources Kartik shares poster of 'Luka Chuppi Aur Woh' Actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday extended birthday greetings to his 'Luka Chuppi' co-actor Kriti Sanon in his signature quirky style as he created a spoof poster of...

IndiaTimes 8 hours ago





Tweets about this