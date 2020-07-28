|
Kartik Aaryan presents spoof poster of 'Luka Chhupi Aur Woh' on Kriti Sanon's birthday
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday extended birthday greetings to his 'Luka Chuppi' co-actor Kriti Sanon in his signature quirky style as he created a spoof poster of the sequel of his hit film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh.' Aaryan took to Instagram to share the poster which was a collage of a still from 'Luka Chhuppi' featuring him with Kriti...
