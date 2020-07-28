Anderson Cooper: ‘Self-Proclaimed Wartime President’ Trump Has Been Golfing a Lot During Pandemic
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () *Anderson Cooper* opened his show Monday night ripping President *Donald Trump* for "fail[ing] to lead" on the coronavirus pandemic months into the crisis, even calling him out for how much he's been golfing in the past few months.
After months of denial, President Donald Trump has finally begun to acknowledge the grim reality of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better. President Donald Trump White House press briefing
It took a surge of nearly two million coronavirus...