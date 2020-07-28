Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner along with husband Joe Jonas welcome a baby girl
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, the popular IT Couple of Hollywood were blessed with a baby girl on July 22, 2020. The Game of Thrones actress was often seen flaunting her baby bump along with husband Joe Jonas as they roamed the streets of the city. The news about the duo expecting their first child broke in February, and ever...
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby! A representative for Turner confirmed the birth in a statement provided to CNN. The couple married last year in two ceremonies. One was a casual affair in Las Vegas and the other was a more lavish event in France. Jonas,...
It was just revealed that Sophie Turner gave birth last week and we are finding out more about the baby! The 24-year-old Game of Thrones star and her hubby Joe...