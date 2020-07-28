Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner along with husband Joe Jonas welcome a baby girl

Mid-Day Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, the popular IT Couple of Hollywood were blessed with a baby girl on July 22, 2020. The Game of Thrones actress was often seen flaunting her baby bump along with husband Joe Jonas as they roamed the streets of the city. The news about the duo expecting their first child broke in February, and ever...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Welcome Baby

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Welcome Baby 00:36

 Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby! A representative for Turner confirmed the birth in a statement provided to CNN. The couple married last year in two ceremonies. One was a casual affair in Las Vegas and the other was a more lavish event in France. Jonas,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Are Officially Parents, Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Shooting and More News | Billboard News [Video]

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Are Officially Parents, Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Shooting and More News | Billboard News

Drake breaks a new record on the Billboard Hot 100, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome their new baby and Megan Thee Stallion opens up on Instagram Live about her gunshot wounds.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:17Published
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas name their daughter Willa [Video]

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas name their daughter Willa

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have reportedly named their daughter Willa, after it was reported she was born on Wednesday (22.07.20).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:33Published
Woman delivers baby on rescue boat in flood-hit Bihar's East Champaran [Video]

Woman delivers baby on rescue boat in flood-hit Bihar's East Champaran

A 25-year-old woman gave birth to a baby girl on a rescue boat of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in flood-hit East Champaran district on July 26. Mother and baby were shifted to nearby primary..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Welcome Baby Girl Named Willa

 We're told the baby's name is Willa. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's 2020 just got exponentially better -- they've welcomed their first baby, and it's a girl ......
TMZ.com

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Baby's Name Is Perfect For the Daughter of Sansa Stark!

 It was just revealed that Sophie Turner gave birth last week and we are finding out more about the baby! The 24-year-old Game of Thrones star and her hubby Joe...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Just Jared

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas become proud parents; welcome a baby girl

 Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have welcomed a baby girl. The couple has named their baby girl as Willa. Check out the whole story to find out...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this