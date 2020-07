Watch: Tyga, Waka Flocka + Ja Rule Channeling Their Inner Tiger Woods At The Golf Course Is A Must-See Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

West Coast rapper Tyga, Waka Flocka Flame and Ja Rule know it’s way deeper than rap. The hip-hop trio have recently flooded their social media feeds with looks at them hitting the golf course. Watch and comment below!



The post Watch: Tyga, Waka Flocka + Ja Rule Channeling Their Inner Tiger Woods At The Golf Course Is A Must-See appeared first on . West Coast rapper Tyga, Waka Flocka Flame and Ja Rule know it’s way deeper than rap. The hip-hop trio have recently flooded their social media feeds with looks at them hitting the golf course. Watch and comment below!The post Watch: Tyga, Waka Flocka + Ja Rule Channeling Their Inner Tiger Woods At The Golf Course Is A Must-See appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jewelry Expert Critiques Rappers' Chains From On the Rocks



We're getting a little meta with this one. Trax is back to review rappers' chains featured in our other series, On the Rocks. Join him as he breaks down the jewelry of Lil Yachty, Lil Pump, Quavo,.. Credit: GQ Duration: 10:24 Published on June 26, 2020

Tweets about this