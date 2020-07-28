Global  
 

Dulquer Salmaan's next film, a period love story, announced on his birthday!

Mid-Day Tuesday, 28 July 2020
Swapna Cinema today announced their next big multilingual movie with Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. Said to be a period love story set in 1964, this untitled film will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and presented by Vyjayanthi Movies.

The makers of the film dropped the concept poster of the film on the occasion of Dulquer...
Video Credit: desimartini - Published
News video: Dil Bechara Review | Sushant Singh Rajput | Sanjana Sanghi | Mukesh Chhabra |

Dil Bechara Review | Sushant Singh Rajput | Sanjana Sanghi | Mukesh Chhabra | 05:03

 Starring Sushant Singh Rajput in his last screen outing, Dil bechara is love story of Kizie and Manny, two people fighting different type of cancer. This extraordinary love story of an ordinary couple, explores the funny, thrilling and tragic journey of love life and death. Dil bechara is directorial...

Dulquer Salmaan to play 'Lieutenant Ram' in a period love story

 The untitled multi-lingual film will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, and presented by Vyjayanthi Movies
Hindu


