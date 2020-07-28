Dulquer Salmaan's next film, a period love story, announced on his birthday!
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () Swapna Cinema today announced their next big multilingual movie with Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. Said to be a period love story set in 1964, this untitled film will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and presented by Vyjayanthi Movies.
The makers of the film dropped the concept poster of the film on the occasion of Dulquer...
