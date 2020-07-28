BLACKPINK Announce Debut Album Plans Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

It's out on October 2nd...



*BLACKPINK* have laid out plans for their debut album.



The K-Pop icons have already had a busy year, making a dazzling guest appearance on Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica' album.



Recently performing their single 'How You Like That' on Fallon, the group have now confirmed plans for a full album.



BLACKPINK will release their debut album on October 2nd, and there's a new single due out next month.



There's a few more hints, too, with the group promising that the next single boasts a surprise guest...







#BLACKPINK THE ALBUM TEASER POSTER



'The Album'

2020.10.02 #JISOO #JENNIE #ROSÉ #LISA #TheAlbum #TeaserPoster #ComingSoon #YG pic.twitter.com/h0YvM6rDjx



— YG FAMILY (@ygent_official) July 28, 2020



