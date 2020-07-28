Tributes Pour In For Denise Johnson Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

The vocalist worked on a raft of seminal recordings...



Tributes are pouring in for Manchester vocalist *Denise Johnson*.



The singer was a key fixture in the city's music community for more than 25 years, matching sterling session work with her own material.



A sought after vocalist, Denise Johnson's voice adorns Primal Scream's rave classic 'Don't Fight It, Feel It'.



Yet there's far more to her work than this - Denise entered the studio to grace recordings by Electronic, A Certain Ratio, and many, many more.



Sadly, *news of her passing* was confirmed yesterday afternoon (July 27th) by close friend and fellow vocalist Rowetta.



Here's just a few tributes.







Such sad news about our dear friend Denise Johnson. Playing alongside her was something else. It was a privilege to work with her. pic.twitter.com/QnY0Rsqx2Z



— Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) July 27, 2020







New Order are devastated to hear the sad news that Denise Johnson has passed away. She was a beautiful person with a huge talent. Her voice graced many of our albums and live shows and that of our friends. We will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/9elTLCiHG8



— New Order (@neworder) July 27, 2020







Shocked and devastated to hear of the passing of Denise Johnson. An absolutely beautiful lady. Rest In Peace Denise x



— stephen morris (@stephenpdmorris) July 27, 2020







Very sad to hear about the passing of Denise Johnson. Thank you for the joy you brought to music and for being the best indie soul goddess ever. My thoughts are with your family and closest friends. Play the music loud! pic.twitter.com/LpEiPL3Qld



— Boy George (the truth is in your breath) (@BoyGeorge) July 28, 2020







Farewell to the much loved and wonderful #denisejohnson the great #manchester singer best known for her work with #primalscream and many other bands and who solo album was ready for release . Her death today shocked… https://t.co/Y0nrG8fLGm



— john robb (@johnrobb77) July 28, 2020







It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beautiful dear friend Denise has passed away.



A full statement will be released later, for now please give her family and friends the space they need. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/aJpsr2sQ13



— A Certain Ratio (@acrmcr) July 27, 2020



