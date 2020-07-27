claire gilbert BBC News - Anthony Walker: BBC drama part of his legacy, mother says https://t.co/7aTiDchR9g 5 minutes ago

Troy RT @AkeimMundellBEM: Well done to @BBCOne for putting together the drama piece of Anthony Walker, the young man who was murdered in Liverpo… 25 minutes ago

Raphaelhd RT @RachelCBoyle1: Tonight at 9pm on #BBC1 the story of #AnthonyWalker and the life he SHOULD have had. Tonight we honour his legacy and th… 46 minutes ago

Claudia Redmond BBC News - Anthony Walker: BBC drama part of his legacy, mother says https://t.co/jOda5Tc2X6 #AnthonyWalker 1 hour ago

Jean Eccleston RT @alibaileyDUK: Anthony Walker: BBC drama part of his legacy, mother says. Mrs Walker approached writer Jimmy McGovern with the idea to s… 2 hours ago

James Barker BBC News - Anthony Walker: BBC drama part of his legacy, mother says https://t.co/04bfN5CULB 2 hours ago

Uncle Mellow - #Eddystonetower & #Deptford Media RT @MoiraKerrane: Thank you Anthony Walkers Mum for sharing your sons story tonight 💔 sorry for your loss 🙏🏼BBC News - Anthony Walker: BBC… 3 hours ago