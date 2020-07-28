Global  
 

TB: Hrithik saves a girl’s life during flood

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
It has been 15 years since Mumbai has faced one of its worst floods of all times on the 26th of July in 2005. However, the haunted memories of the flood are still quite fresh in the minds of the people, especially when Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan made it to the headlines for turning into a real-life hero to rescue a girl’s life from drowning during the 26/7 Mumbai flood.
