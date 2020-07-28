Birthday boy Dhanush gifts new song from Jagame Thandhiram to fans
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () Tamil cinema star Dhanush turned 37 on Tuesday, and the actor had a musical gift in store for his legion of fans to mark his special day. The makers of Dhanush's upcoming film, "Jagame Thandhiram", unveiled a peppy song, "Rakita rakita rakita", on Thursday, and the fans are simply loving it.
