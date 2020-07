Actor Anupam Shyam in ICU, brother says 'We are really in need of money' Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Anupam Shyam, known for films like Satya, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, and Rakta Charitra and the television show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, has been admitted to the Lifeline Medicare in Goregaon after suffering from a kidney infection. His brother Anurag even revealed that they are in dire need of money.



Speaking to... πŸ‘“ View full article