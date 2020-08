You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Katherine Langford Wants Another Marvel Role



Langford was cast as a teenage version of Tony Stark's daughter, Morgan, in 'Avengers: Endgame.' Credit: Movie Trailer News Duration: 01:03 Published 1 week ago Katherine Langford would love to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe



Katherine Langford is keen to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after her performance as Morgan Stark was cut from 'Avengers: Endgame'. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:23 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this