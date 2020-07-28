Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

50 Cent Predicts Who Wins In Mike Tyson + Roy Jones Jr. Fight: “He Better Bring Jesus W/ Him In The Ring”

SOHH Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
50 Cent Predicts Who Wins In Mike Tyson + Roy Jones Jr. Fight: “He Better Bring Jesus W/ Him In The Ring”New York rapper 50 Cent might want to place a huge bet in Las Vegas this September. The hip-hop veteran has weighed-in on the upcoming bout between retired boxing icons Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. with a major prediction. 50 Cent Predicts Winner In Mike Tyson/Roy Jones Fight Heading into Tuesday, the G-Unit boss […]

The post 50 Cent Predicts Who Wins In Mike Tyson + Roy Jones Jr. Fight: “He Better Bring Jesus W/ Him In The Ring” appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mike Tyson to fight Roy Jones Jr in exhibition match [Video]

Mike Tyson to fight Roy Jones Jr in exhibition match

Mike Tyson to fight Roy Jones Jr in exhibition match | Brad Galli has more

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:52Published
Mike Tyson to Fight Roy Jones Junior in 8-Round Exhibition [Video]

Mike Tyson to Fight Roy Jones Junior in 8-Round Exhibition

The fight, called the Frontline Battle, is set for Pay-per-view and Triller on September 12th.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Mike Tyson returns to the ring after 15 years [Video]

Mike Tyson returns to the ring after 15 years

Mike Tyson returns to the ring after 15 years in an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:30Published

Tweets about this