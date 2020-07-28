Global  
 

Biden Campaign: ‘Don’t Believe’ Politico Story Kamala Harris Isn’t Lock for VP Because She Showed ‘No Remorse’ About Debate

Mediaite Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Chris Dodd roiled the veepstakes when he reportedly said Kamala Harris has fallen a notch because she didn't "show remorse" for her debate exchange with Joe Biden, but the Biden campaign told Fox News "don't believe everything you read," Biden still thinks very highly of Harris.
