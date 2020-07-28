Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Look: Saweetie, Mia Khalifa, Halle Berry, J. Lo, Kelly Rowland + More Keep Black + White Challenge Going – “Thank You Beautiful Queens”

SOHH Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Look: Saweetie, Mia Khalifa, Halle Berry, J. Lo, Kelly Rowland + More Keep Black + White Challenge Going – “Thank You Beautiful Queens”The Black & White challenge is still going strong. After kicking off this past weekend, more high-profile female celebrities have come forward from Saweetie and Mia Khalifa to Halle Berry and Nene Leakes have continued to flex the women-empowering trend. “Challenge accepted 🖤 Thanks @whitneyharp @kellyrowland @iamjuju_ for nominating me! We are amazing women let’s […]

The post Look: Saweetie, Mia Khalifa, Halle Berry, J. Lo, Kelly Rowland + More Keep Black + White Challenge Going – “Thank You Beautiful Queens” appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Anthony Anderson on "Historic" Nature of Kanye West's Presidential Bid, Don Lemon & Terry Crews Have Heated Black Lives Matter E [Video]

Anthony Anderson on "Historic" Nature of Kanye West's Presidential Bid, Don Lemon & Terry Crews Have Heated Black Lives Matter E

Terry Crews joined Don Lemon on CNN to talk about the actor's criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement, Halle Berry backs out of transgender role in an untitled film and Anthony Anderson talks..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:44Published
Black father explains why he's 'scared to death' to walk in neighborhood alone [Video]

Black father explains why he's 'scared to death' to walk in neighborhood alone

In the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.a Black author and father shared a moving post about why he’s been afraid to walk alone in his Los Angeles neighborhood.On..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:28Published

Tweets about this