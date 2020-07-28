Global  
 

Why is Instagram Getting Flooded With Black-and-White Selfies? 'Challenge Accepted' Campaign Explained

Mediaite Tuesday, 28 July 2020
Why is Instagram Getting Flooded With Black-and-White Selfies? ‘Challenge Accepted’ Campaign ExplainedThe "Challange Accepted" campaign has been a top trend on social media this week -- leading to a flood of black-and-white selfies on Instagram, which supposedly works to promote female empowerment. The campaign ultimately asks participants to post black-and-white pictures with the caption #WomenSupportingWomen and tag their friends, challenging them to do the same. 
'Challenge Accepted' on Instagram: Black and White Selfies for Women

 A campaign that purports to be about "women supporting women" is filling people's Instagram feeds with striking, if opaque, imagery.
