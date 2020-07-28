Why is Instagram Getting Flooded With Black-and-White Selfies? ‘Challenge Accepted’ Campaign Explained
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () The "Challange Accepted" campaign has been a top trend on social media this week -- leading to a flood of black-and-white selfies on Instagram, which supposedly works to promote female empowerment. The campaign ultimately asks participants to post black-and-white pictures with the caption #WomenSupportingWomen and tag their friends, challenging them to do the same.
