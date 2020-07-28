Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Machine Gun Kelly Has Officially Cuffed Megan Fox: “Waited For Eternity To Find You Again”

SOHH Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Machine Gun Kelly Has Officially Cuffed Megan Fox: “Waited For Eternity To Find You Again”Ohio rapper Machine Gun Kelly sounds and looks like he’s in love-love. The Bad Boy Records star went online this week to gush over just how much he’s ride or die for his Hollywood girlfriend Megan Fox. Machine Gun Kelly Confirms Megan Fox Dating Rumors On Tuesday, Kelly went to his Instagram page to completely […]

The post Machine Gun Kelly Has Officially Cuffed Megan Fox: “Waited For Eternity To Find You Again” appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trending: Anna Camp pleads followers to wear masks, Orlando Bloom honours missing dog with a heart tattoo, and Megan Fox gushes [Video]

Trending: Anna Camp pleads followers to wear masks, Orlando Bloom honours missing dog with a heart tattoo, and Megan Fox gushes

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now:

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Megan Fox insists she and Machine Gun Kelly are two halves of the same soul [Video]

Megan Fox insists she and Machine Gun Kelly are two halves of the same soul

Megan Fox has opened up about her instant connection with Machine Gun Kelly in the pair's first-ever joint interview.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Megan Fox predicted special connection with Machine Gun Kelly [Video]

Megan Fox predicted special connection with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox knew "something" would happen between her and Machine Gun Kelly before they'd even met and when they did meet, she felt she'd found her "twin flame".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly dish on instant connection upon first meeting: 'Twin flame'

 Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appeared to solidify their romance in their first joint interview this week.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •E! OnlineAceShowbizIndependent

Megan Fox predicted special connection with Machine Gun Kelly
ContactMusic Also reported by •Independent

Tweets about this