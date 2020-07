Anthony review: The powerful story that could have been for murder victim Anthony Walker Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

'Anthony' traverses, in reverse, an imagined expanse of seven years, looking at the potential that was robbed from 18-year-old Anthony Walker when he was murdered in a vicious racist attack in 2005 👓 View full article

