Prodigal Son review: A ludicrous show, but Michael Sheen as a predatory sociopath is brilliant Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

As serial killer Martin Whitly, Sheen combines the face of a 'Blue Peter' presenter with the mind of the Yorkshire Ripper 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Annette J Dunlea (Irish Writer) RT @Independent: Prodigal Son review: A ludicrous show, but Michael Sheen as a predatory sociopath is brilliant https://t.co/zH2Sb8C6tN 17 minutes ago The Independent Prodigal Son review: A ludicrous show, but Michael Sheen as a predatory sociopath is brilliant https://t.co/zH2Sb8C6tN 20 minutes ago