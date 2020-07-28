Millie Bobby Brown in Talks to Star in & Produce 'The Girls I've Been'
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () Millie Bobby Brown is possibly taking on an exciting new role. The 16-year-old Stranger Things star is in talks to star in and produce a movie adaptation of Tess Sharpe‘s novel, The Girls I’ve Been, for Netflix, Deadline reported Tuesday (July 28). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Millie Bobby Brown Jason Bateman is [...]
