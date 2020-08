Venezuelan Beauty Queen Monica Spear's Killer Dies in Prison Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Gerardo José Contreras, who was convicted of the murder of beauty queen Monica Spear and her ex-husband, died on July 13 from complications caused by tuberculosis. On July 24,... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this