Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amanda Kloots Arrives For Her First Tennis Lesson Ever: 'This Is My New Thing'

Just Jared Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Amanda Kloots keeps it cute in an all white look while arriving at in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Monday (July 27). The 38-year-old fitness instructor wore a mask that had “Hooray For Masks” written on it, as she waited for her instructor to arrive. Amanda took to her Instagram Stories ahead of her lesson, opening [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Amanda Kloots to move into home bought with Nick Cordero before his de*th

Amanda Kloots to move into home bought with Nick Cordero before his de*th 00:51

 Amanda Kloots has started preparations to move into the home that she and Nick Cordero purchased before the Broadway star's de*th.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nick Cordero Dies of Coronavirus at Age 41 [Video]

Nick Cordero Dies of Coronavirus at Age 41

Nick Cordero Dies of Coronavirus at Age 41 The Broadway actor spent more than 90 days in the hospital fighting complications related to COVID-19. He died on Sunday, July 5. Cordero's wife, Amanda..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:45Published
Nick Cordero, Broadway Actor, Dies At 41 From COVID-19 Complications [Video]

Nick Cordero, Broadway Actor, Dies At 41 From COVID-19 Complications

Nick Cordero, the Broadway star who publicly battled COVID-19 has died. His wife, Amanda Kloots shared the news on her official Instagram page saying; "God has another angel in heaven now". Kloots..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:37Published
You Should Have Left Movie (2020) - Kevin Bacon, Amanda Seyfried [Video]

You Should Have Left Movie (2020) - Kevin Bacon, Amanda Seyfried

You Should Have Left Movie trailer HD (2020) -Plot synopsis: In a new psychological thriller from Blumhouse Productions and legendary screenwriter David Koepp (Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible, Panic..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:44Published

Tweets about this