Jordana Brewster Makes Out With New Boyfriend Mason Mortif at the Beach Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit have a steamy make out session while at the beach in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon (July 28). The 40-year-old Fast and Furious actress wore a cute scalloped brown bikini for the day in the sun with her new boyfriend, Mason, who is the President and Chief Investment Officer of [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Entertainment News Jordana Brewster Makes Out With New Boyfriend Mason Mortif at the Beach https://t.co/YEpL6KMZAS #Gossip 1 week ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Jordana Brewster has a steamy makeout session with Mason Morfit in the ocean https://t.co/Y8MnPyMHgW 1 week ago JustJared.com Jordana Brewster has a steamy makeout session with Mason Morfit in the ocean https://t.co/Y8MnPyMHgW 1 week ago