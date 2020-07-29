Global  
 

Watchmen, Marvelous Mrs Maisel lead Emmy nominees

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Watchmen, Marvelous Mrs Maisel lead Emmy nomineesAhead of the big night on September 20, organisers of the Academy unveiled the nomination list for the 2020 Emmy Awards last evening on its social media handles. With big players like Game of Thrones, Veep, and Fleabag no longer in the running this year, hopes were pinned on a gamut of other favourites, including the Canadian...
News video: ‘Watchmen,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Lead 72nd Annual Emmy Nominations

 The HBO superhero limited series “Watchmen” received a leading 26 nominations Tuesday for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards.

HBO's 'Watchmen' leads Emmy noms with 26

 The Amazon comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is the second most-nominated series with 20, followed by Netflix's "Ozark" with 18.
Newsday


