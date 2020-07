You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Vicky Kaushal celebrates 5 years of 'Masaan'



Actor Vicky Kaushal who made his debut with film "Masaan" completed its 5 years today. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:20 Published 1 week ago Vicky Kaushal and Kunal Kemmu are missing their gym days



With gyms shut owing to the lockdown, actor Kunal Kemmu and Vicky Kaushal are missing staying in shape. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:59 Published 1 week ago Deepika-SRK to reunite, Vicky Kaushal to do a comedy film



The entertainment quotient might have gone down due to the lockdown but Bollywood is preparing to be back with a bang. Farhan Akhtar announced that Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar.. Credit: desimartini Duration: 04:00 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this