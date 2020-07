Rolling Stones, Aerosmith and More Demand Politicians Seek Approval for Campaign Songs Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry are among over a dozen musicians who sign an open letter demanding clearance before any politicians play their songs at campaign rallies. 👓 View full article

