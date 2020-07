You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A breakfast date? Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers spotted together in Ireland



Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers have been spotted together in Ireland after the American singer reportedly flew in to Ireland to meet up with the 'Normal People' star. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:22 Published 3 days ago 'Normal People's Paul Mescal set for major movie



Paul Mescal has hinted he's set to make a major movie once the Covid-19 pandemic is over and restrictions are lifted. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:31 Published 1 week ago 'Ordinary People's Paul Mescal set for major movie



Paul Mescal has hinted he's set to make a major movie once the Covid-19 pandemic is over and restrictions are lifted. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:31 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this