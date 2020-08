Ranveer Singh launches new hip-hop artiste Devil The Rhymer Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Actor Ranveer Singh has launched a new hip-hop artiste, Devil The Rhymer, whose real name is Abhay Prasad.



"He is a brilliant artist and a true poet of his generation. At just 21, he is definitely an artist who is set to take the centre-stage in indie rap/hip-hop industry of India. His flow is unique and matchless. He can spit... 👓 View full article

