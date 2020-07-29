Global  
 

Kkusum actor Rucha Gujarathi, husband Vishal Jaiswal welcomes baby girl, shares first pictures

Wednesday, 29 July 2020
Kkusum fame Rucha Gujarathi and her husband, Vishal Jaiswal embraced parenthood when Rucha gave birth to a cute baby girl on July 14. The actress is now back home, and the proud mom shared some highly adorable pictures on her social media account.

In one of the pictures shared by Rucha on her Instagram handle, we can see...
