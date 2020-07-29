Global  
 

Lil Wayne’s Girlfriend Denise Bidot Calls Him King + Checks Hating Fan Comparing Her To His Ex La’Tecia Thomas: “Such Negative Energy”

SOHH Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Lil Wayne’s Girlfriend Denise Bidot Calls Him King + Checks Hating Fan Comparing Her To His Ex La’Tecia Thomas: “Such Negative Energy”Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot are looking more and more in love. The hip-hop couple went online this week to share an extra gushy moment between themselves. Lil Wayne’s Girlfriend Denise Bidot On Tuesday, Weezy F. Baby’s potential future queen went all out with a selfie alongside the Young Money boss. She called […]

The post Lil Wayne’s Girlfriend Denise Bidot Calls Him King + Checks Hating Fan Comparing Her To His Ex La’Tecia Thomas: “Such Negative Energy” appeared first on .
