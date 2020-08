Tiffany Haddish Emotionally Reveals Why She's Afraid to Have Kids Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her fear of having children for a heartbreaking reason. The 40-year-old Girl’s Trip actress and comedian made an appearance on Carmelo Anthony‘s What’s In Your Glass? on Monday (July 27). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tiffany Haddish During her appearance, Tiffany opened up about how racism is [...] 👓 View full article