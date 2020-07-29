'Live! with Kelly & Ryan' to Honor Regis Philbin with Updated 'Regis Farewell Celebration Special'
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () Live! with Kelly and Ryan is celebrating Regis Philbin‘s life. The morning talk show has announced that they will be airing an updated presentation of the Regis Farewell Celebration Special on Friday, July 31. The farewell special which aired on November 18, 2011, celebrated Regis‘ nearly three decades on Live! and featured favorite guests, musical [...]
Regis Philbin, Iconic Television Host, Dead at 88 A statement released by his family revealed that Philbin died of "natural causes" on Friday. Philbin Family Statement, via 'People' Philbin Family Statement, via 'People' The legendary television host's career spanned over six decades. For 15 years...