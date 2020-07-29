'Live! with Kelly & Ryan' to Honor Regis Philbin with Updated 'Regis Farewell Celebration Special'

Global  
 

Live! with Kelly and Ryan is celebrating Regis Philbin‘s life. The morning talk show has announced that they will be airing an updated presentation of the Regis Farewell Celebration Special on Friday, July 31. The farewell special which aired on November 18, 2011, celebrated Regis‘ nearly three decades on Live! and featured favorite guests, musical [...]
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Regis Philbin, Iconic Television Host, Dead at 88

Regis Philbin, Iconic Television Host, Dead at 88 01:17

 Regis Philbin, Iconic Television Host, Dead at 88 A statement released by his family revealed that Philbin died of "natural causes" on Friday. Philbin Family Statement, via 'People' Philbin Family Statement, via 'People' The legendary television host's career spanned over six decades. For 15 years...

Related videos from verified sources

Best of Regis Philbin on morning TV [Video]

Best of Regis Philbin on morning TV

Legendary television host Regis Philbin has passed away at the age of 88. In honor of the icon, here's a look at some of his best moments on morning TV.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 03:30Published
Top 10 Greatest Regis Philbin Moments [Video]

Top 10 Greatest Regis Philbin Moments

His legacy will last well beyond the final answer. For this list, we’re looking at the moments that made Regis Philbin one of the most beloved personalities in popular media.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 13:02Published
Remembering TV Host Regis Philbin | THR News [Video]

Remembering TV Host Regis Philbin | THR News

Regis Philbin, the long-running host of talk shows and game shows such as 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire' died on Friday night of natural causes at the age of 88, according to a family statement on..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:57Published

