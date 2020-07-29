'Live! with Kelly & Ryan' to Honor Regis Philbin with Updated 'Regis Farewell Celebration Special'

Trisha RT @JustJared: .@LiveKellyRyan will honor Regis Philbin with an updated presentation of his farewell episode from 2011: https://t.co/LSHNMO… 9 minutes ago JustJared.com .@LiveKellyRyan will honor Regis Philbin with an updated presentation of his farewell episode from 2011: https://t.co/LSHNMONPFq 35 minutes ago Denise Campbell Expedition 63 In flight with Live with Kelly and Ryan and Discovery Cha... https://t.co/9j7LO2MFfC via @YouTube :… https://t.co/giVPd65qGs 53 minutes ago Phil Lee 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' to honor Regis Philbin with updated presentation of his farewell episode in 2011… https://t.co/cDOXrIBKE5 2 hours ago ZenWen @DramaFollower @JerseyGal1196 He did return in 2015 with KLG for a cameo on their Halloween show and he and Kelly g… https://t.co/hq8rznGEvL 2 hours ago Ashley RT @ABC11_WTVD: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' to honor Regis Philbin with updated presentation of his farewell episode in 2011 https://t.co/7f… 4 hours ago ABC 7 Chicago 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' to honor Regis Philbin with updated presentation of his farewell episode in 2011… https://t.co/l7Tx6FmGgX 4 hours ago JOANNA WONG @CTVVancouver Hope the bear is found soon! This news has gone int’l! Mark Consuelos brought it up on the talk show… https://t.co/NGmPbBZfQ2 4 hours ago