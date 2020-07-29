Global  
 

Lily Allen Celebrates One Year of Sobriety

Just Jared Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Lily Allen is celebrating. The 35-year-old Alright, Still singer marked one year of sobriety with a post to social media on Tuesday (July 28). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily Allen “1 year completely sober ! So grateful for my health and happiness. 😘,” she captioned the series of pictures of herself in [...]
Related news from verified sources

Lily Allen ‘grateful’ as she marks one year being sober

 Lily Allen has marked a year of sobriety saying she is “grateful” for her “health and happiness”.
Belfast Telegraph


