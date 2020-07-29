Global  
 

KGF Chapter 2: On Sanjay Dutt's birthday, here comes his first look

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 July 2020
Sanjay Dutt aka Baba as he's fondly and affectionately addressed by his fans, is celebrating his birthday today on July 29. And on this special occasion, to fill some excitement in his fans, the actor shared his first look from KGF: Chapter 2.

The first one ended on a cliffhanger that promised that the story will continue...
