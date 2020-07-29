Kate Beckinsale Is Confused & Upset About Receiving a Rabbit: 'Never Send an Unsolicited Pet to Someone's House'! (Video)

myTalk 107.1 #KateBeckinsale was left confused and upset after receiving the surprise gift of a pet rabbit from an anonymous sen… https://t.co/zsMhwQh28A 3 days ago Gospel Music Kate Beckinsale Is Confused & Upset About Receiving a Rabbit: 'Never Send an Unsolicited Pet to Someone's House… 4 days ago diplo stan account☆ RT @JustJared: Kate Beckinsale is not exactly happy about finding an unexpected pet rabbit sent to her home: https://t.co/WlWX2to1jk 4 days ago Norbert Müller Kate Beckinsale Is Confused & Upset About Receiving a Rabbit: 'Never Send an Unsolicited Pet to Someone's House'! (… https://t.co/xUxukDg0nj 4 days ago JustJared.com Kate Beckinsale is not exactly happy about finding an unexpected pet rabbit sent to her home: https://t.co/WlWX2to1jk 4 days ago