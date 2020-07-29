Global  
 

Kate Beckinsale Is Confused & Upset About Receiving a Rabbit: 'Never Send an Unsolicited Pet to Someone's House'! (Video)

Just Jared Wednesday, 29 July 2020
Kate Beckinsale just received a surprise gift: a pet rabbit…only, she has no idea who it’s from or why it happened. The 47-year-old Underworld actress documented the strange occurrence on Tuesday (July 28) on her Instagram. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Beckinsale “What the f–k is going on?” Kate questions during the [...]
