Ram Gopal Varma fined for film posters on govt property Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Enforcement Vigilance on Tuesday slapped a fine of Rs 4,000 on film director Ram Gopal Varma after posters of his upcoming film "Power Star" were pasted on government property.



The civic body stated the Bollywood film director had flouted the GHMC Act and alleged that he had... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this