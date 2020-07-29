|
Palak Tiwari roped in to play the titular character in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
A while back, Mandiraa Entertainment and Vivek Anand Oberoi's Oberoi Mega Entertainment in association with Prerna V Arora announced a film titled Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The makers had taken to social media to host a nation-wide hunt to cast a new talent in the leading role in the film. The horror-thriller is based on a...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this