Palak Tiwari roped in to play the titular character in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A while back, Mandiraa Entertainment and Vivek Anand Oberoi's Oberoi Mega Entertainment in association with Prerna V Arora announced a film titled Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The makers had taken to social media to host a nation-wide hunt to cast a new talent in the leading role in the film. The horror-thriller is based on a... 👓 View full article

