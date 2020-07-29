Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Daughter Trishala and wife Maanayata have the sweetest birthday wishes for Sanjay Dutt!

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Daughter Trishala and wife Maanayata have the sweetest birthday wishes for Sanjay Dutt!Bollywood's very own Sanju Baba celebrates his 61st birthday today, July 29. On his big day, wife Maanayata and daughter Trishala took to social media to post sweet birthday wishes for the actor.

Maanayata Dutt shared a lovely photo of herself with Sanjay Dutt and wrote, "Happy birthday love .....love you #missingyou #godbless...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Jukin Media - Published
News video: Boy Gets Birthday Wishes From Neighbours Via A Drawing On Sidewalk During Quarantine

Boy Gets Birthday Wishes From Neighbours Via A Drawing On Sidewalk During Quarantine 00:48

 This little boy was wished on his birthday in the sweetest way by his neighbors. Stuck in quarantine, they decided to do something special for him while maintaining social distancing. They wrote a birthday message for him with chalk on the sidewalk. The boy was very happy to see the gesture and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Husband absolutely botches surprise birthday dinner [Video]

Husband absolutely botches surprise birthday dinner

You’ve heard of husbands forgettingtheir anniversaries, but how about ahusband who intentionally pretendedto forget his wife’s birthday for fun.A Reddit user by the name KissanKissai..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:38Published
Sanjay Dutt pens heartwarming birthday wishes to wife Maanyata [Video]

Sanjay Dutt pens heartwarming birthday wishes to wife Maanyata

Actor Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyta Dutt turned a year older today.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:49Published
Parents Sit Down and Explain Quarantine to Their Kids [Video]

Parents Sit Down and Explain Quarantine to Their Kids

Occurred on March 22, 2020 / Phoenix, Arizona, USA Info from Licensor: We told the kids about school, dance, Jiu-Jitsu, church all shutting down and she started to go off. I missed probably the first 3..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 03:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Maanayata celebrates birthday with her kids

 Today, Bollywood actor, Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt turns a year older and fabulous. On this special day, the starwife celebrated her 42nd birthday with...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this