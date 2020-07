Telly Tattle: Anupam Shyam Ojha's health condition is stable now Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Best remembered for playing Thakur Sajjan Singh on Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya, Anupam Shyam Ojha has been hospitalised due to a kidney infection. The veteran actor is in the ICU of Lifeline Hospital, Goregaon. According to his brother Anurag, he collapsed while undergoing dialysis at a Malad medical centre. The family has reached...

