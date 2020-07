ProtectivePaPa RT @jsolomonReports: Warner media to investigate repeated workplace complaints on ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ report | Just The News https://t.… 2 minutes ago Nyx RT @Variety: After several alarming reports of workplace misconduct, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" is under investigation https://t.co/nEOUCEK… 2 minutes ago g10 RT @darkQlight1776: Ellen DeGeneres show under investigation, Oprah cancels her 20 year old magazine, Tom Hanks becomes Greece citizen, Jim… 4 minutes ago Ms. Me RT @WayneDupreeShow: Remember when this wretched lady told the world that "evil Trump" would never be welcome on her show...😆 well, at this… 8 minutes ago Rafael RT @PopCrave: ‘The Ellen Show’ is officially being internally investigated by WarnerMedia for workplace misconduct The investigation comes… 9 minutes ago Pauley🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @SusanStJames3: Wow, the Ellen DeGeneres show is under investigation. 11 minutes ago mommakh RT @NPR: "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is under internal investigation by Warner Media, following allegations of racism, workplace intimidatio… 12 minutes ago EPL CHAMP19NS RT @THR: WarnerMedia has initiated an investigation into alleged workplace misconduct on the set of #TheEllenShow https://t.co/WSZzsYjvxZ 16 minutes ago