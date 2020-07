Fox Sports Adding Virtual Crowds to During Televised Major League Baseball Games Sports is back in the U.S. and it’s going to look a lot different from past years. Shortened season, some players wearing masks during games, and for Fox Sports, computer-generated fans. Veuer’s..

Nathan's hot dog eating Contest will go on



The Nathan's Fourth of July hot dog eating contest will go on despite the pandemic, but with different rules. To keep the competitors safe, there will be no crowds, and the competition will be indoors.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:10 Published on July 3, 2020